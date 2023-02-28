3 displaced after fire on Motor Road in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Fire Department said the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people are displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Tuesday.

Winston-Salem Fire said an apartment on the 200 block of Motor Road caught on fire around 3 a.m.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.

Winston-Salem Firefighters also said there were no working smoke detectors in the apartment.

INCIDENT UPDATE - Residential fire 200 Motor Rd. 3 persons displaced. No working smoke detectors. Cause of fire - unattended cooking. #WSFire pic.twitter.com/pEc81B8BdF — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) February 28, 2023

INCIDENT ALERT - Structure Fire: 200 Motor Road. Fire Units are attacking an apartment fire. E9, E8, E14, E3, E1, L14, L1, R1, B1, B3, Safety, and Air Resource on scene. #WSFire pic.twitter.com/ECgFy8vgZg — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) February 28, 2023

