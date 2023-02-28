3 displaced after fire on Motor Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people are displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Tuesday.
Winston-Salem Fire said an apartment on the 200 block of Motor Road caught on fire around 3 a.m.
Firefighters said the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.
Winston-Salem Firefighters also said there were no working smoke detectors in the apartment.
