DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Highway Patrol says a third victim has died as a result of a Davidson County crash Sunday night.

Troopers say 20-year-old Kylie Dawson died Wednesday. She was involved in a crash with her father, 48-year-old Bryan Dawson, and her brother, 17-year-old Garett Dawson, who both died at the scene of the crash.

Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Paxton Workman was driving north on NC-109 near Lexington when he crossed the center lane and crashed head-on with the family's vehicle.

Workman was initially charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and driving left of center. Highway Patrol says additional charges are pending.