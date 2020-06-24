3 Pinecroft Sedgefield firefighters injured after firetruck overturns

The firetruck was involved in the vehicle accident while responding to an emergency call.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three firefighters with the Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Department were injured after a fire truck overturned Tuesday night on Interstate 85.

The firetruck was involved in the vehicle accident while responding to an emergency call. Guilford County EMS transported the firefighters to the hospital. All three firefighters are in stable condition.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

