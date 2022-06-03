These three pools will soon open in Guilford Co.

Guilford County said it’s part of a phased-in approach to address the nationwide lifeguard shortage.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video from May 24 features how area pools open for the season.

Three public pools will soon open in Guilford County for splish-splash fun!

Guilford County Parks said the pools will open beginning June 11, for weekend use only temporarily. The county said it’s part of a phased-in approach to address the nationwide lifeguard shortage. Weekday hours are expected to begin on June 20.

“Despite the nationwide lifeguard shortage, we’ve worked incredibly hard to hire, train, and certify lifeguard staff, but they need on the stand training to handle the large crowds we expect this summer,” said Dwight Godwin, Guilford County Parks Department Director. “We will continue to monitor this situation closely and scale up our operations as soon as we feel we can safely do so.”

The pools will open in the following parks: Bur-Mil Park, Northeast Park and Hagan-Stone Park. The daily entrance fee is $5 per person and children under 2 years of age get in free.

Pool hours

Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sundays from noon – 5 p.m.

