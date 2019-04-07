WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were injured after a boat drove up onto the dam separating Falls Lake and Beaver Dam, according to officials on scene and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The boat was going about 30 mph at the time of the accident. Two of the three injured were taken to the hospital, officials said.

It is believed the accident happened because of the darkness in the area.

Check back for updates on this story, as details develop.

