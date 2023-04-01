3 in custody after robbery led to shooting and high-speed chase

Police said four suspects led them on a high-speed chase after a robbery and shooting around 3:30 a.m. in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three teens are in custody after a robbery and shooting led to a high-speed chase in Winston-Salem Saturday.

Winston-Salem police said they responded to a call on the 200 block of North Peace Haven Road from a person who had seen four people breaking into cars around 3:30 a.m.

The person reported to police that they were following the four suspects as they left the scene.

Police said the four suspects shot at the person and continued driving.

Officers found the suspects in a Dodge pickup truck on southbound US 421 near Silas Creek Parkway and attempted to pull the car over.

The suspects continued driving, leading officers on a chase.

Police said they successfully deployed Stop Sticks at the intersection on Cherry Street but the suspects continued driving.

At the intersection of Cameron Avenue the suspects got out of the car leaving it in drive and ran away.

The car traveled off the road and crashed into a wooded area near Big House Gaines Boulevard.

Officers chased the suspects and took three of them into custody.

After investigation, police discovered the car had been reported stolen on Friday, and the gun recovered in the incident had been reported stolen on Sunday.

No one was injured during the incident.

