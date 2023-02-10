3 injured after crash on NC-42

Three people, including two with life-threatening injuries, were taken to the hospital after a crash on NC-42 in Randolph County.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Three people are in the hospital after a crash on NC-42 in Randolph County Friday.

Troopers said Karissa Dawn Walraven, 31, of Ramseur was driving south on NC-42 in a 2011 GMC Acadia SUV when she traveled left of center and swiped Theodore Franklin Cheek's, 64, 2008 GMC Sierra truck, and then crashed head-on into Chavez Cruz Valentin, 41, of Greensboro 2004 Ford Econoline van around 9:00 a.m.

Valentin suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital

Walraven was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Cheek, from Seagrove, was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Charges are pending for Walraven.

Investigators do not know what caused to Walraven to drive left of center.

NC-42 was closed around Hayfield Drive for nearly two hours and reopened shortly before 11 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.