3 injured after a shooting on Lees Chapel Rd., Greensboro police say

Greensboro police are investigating a shooting where three people went to the hospital after a shooting on Lees Chapel Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said three people were injured after a shooting on Lees Chapel Road Monday afternoon.

Officers said it happened right before 4:30 p.m. on the 1300 block. Investigators said two victims were taken to a local hospital and the third victim was taken by a personal vehicle.

WFMY News 2 does not know the condition of the victims at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates about this story.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.