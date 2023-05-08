x
3 injured after a shooting on Lees Chapel Rd., Greensboro police say

Greensboro police are investigating a shooting where three people went to the hospital after a shooting on Lees Chapel Road.
Credit: Ryan Gavette - WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said three people were injured after a shooting on Lees Chapel Road Monday afternoon. 

Officers said it happened right before 4:30 p.m. on the 1300 block. Investigators said two victims were taken to a local hospital and the third victim was taken by a personal vehicle.

WFMY News 2 does not know the condition of the victims at this time.  

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates about this story. 

