3 injured in drive-by shooting on Ladeara Crest Lane in Winston-Salem

Police said one of the men injured is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting Friday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three men are injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem Friday.

Winston-Salem police arrived to the 2500 block of Ladeara Crest Lane to find Jucoby Demetruis Blair, 22, Javon Edmon, 20, and Lavon Boston, 20, with gun shot wounds. They were all taken to the hospital.

After an initial investigation, officers discovered that Blair, Edmon, and Boston were on Ladeara Crest Lane when a white car drove by and started shooting at them. The driver then drove away.

Blair and Edmon suffered non-life threatening injuries. Boston sustained multiple gun shot wounds and is in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

