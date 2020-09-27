3 lessons parents should teach daughters about relationships

If your daughter learns to speak up, trust her intuition and understand trust then she'll be better able to pick the right partner.

This weekend has been all about daughters. Friday was National Daughter's Day and today is International Daughter's Day. Let's talk about what parents can teach their daughters about life. Many parents have experienced difficult relationships at least once. Let's talk about specific lessons parents can share about healthy relationships.

Teach your daughter that if she isn't willing to speak up for herself and not let someone mistreat her then she's not ready to date. Your daughter has to teach people how to treat her. Many daughters are quick to tell their parents or siblings not to treat them a certain way. And they have to be able to do the same with someone else.

Teach your daughter to trust her gut feeling. We have gut feelings as a warning sign of impending danger. When you ignore your gut because you don't want to hurt someone's feelings then you can end up hurting yourself by staying in bad situations. So if your daughter's gut is telling her that something is off about a person that she would listen to her gut. And then talk to you about what she's feeling and why and you, as her parent, can help her shift through the situation.

Just because you like someone or someone is nice to you, doesn't mean that you can trust them. There's a distinction. When you like someone you have positive feelings about them. But, this doesn't mean that they're trustworthy. Teach your daughter to recognize signs of trust such as someone following through on what they say. And also, someone respecting their feelings and beliefs.