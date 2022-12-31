3 men facing kidnapping charges in Clemmons

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Three men are facing kidnapping charges in Clemmons.
Ethan Ray Lunsford,19, Nyja Gano, 20, and John Harper Kaye,19, were arrested Friday.
Forsyth County Deputies responded to Cook Place Drive around 9:50 p.m. for a wellness check. As they knocked on the door, a woman ran out screaming for help.
After an investigation, deputies discovered the woman was being held against her will.
Deputies then conducted a search and found two handguns matching the woman's description and marijuana. Lunsford, Gano, and Kaye were the taken into custody.
According to investigators, this was not a random act. The involved people knew each other.
Lunsford is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and felony second degree kidnapping. His bond is set at $15,000.
Gano is charged with felony second degree kidnapping. His bond is set at $20,000.
Kaye is charged with misdemeanor resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and felony second degree kidnapping. He was also served with outstanding legal process unrelated to the kidnapping. His bond is set at $30,000.