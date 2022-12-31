3 men facing kidnapping charges in Clemmons

Forsyth County Deputies responded to Cook Place Drive around 9:50 p.m. for a wellness check. As they knocked on the door, a woman ran out screaming for help.

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Three men are facing kidnapping charges in Clemmons.

Ethan Ray Lunsford,19, Nyja Gano, 20, and John Harper Kaye,19, were arrested Friday.

Forsyth County Deputies responded to Cook Place Drive around 9:50 p.m. for a wellness check. As they knocked on the door, a woman ran out screaming for help.

After an investigation, deputies discovered the woman was being held against her will.

Deputies then conducted a search and found two handguns matching the woman's description and marijuana. Lunsford, Gano, and Kaye were the taken into custody.

According to investigators, this was not a random act. The involved people knew each other.

Lunsford is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and felony second degree kidnapping. His bond is set at $15,000.

Gano is charged with felony second degree kidnapping. His bond is set at $20,000.