3 middle school students charged with making false reports of mass violence in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said three middle school students in the Davidson County School System are facing charges for making a false report of mass violence of educational property.

The sheriff’s office said the students made false reports to other students through electronic means that an act of violence was imminent at their school when in fact there was nothing occurring.

They said two of the students made false reports at North Davidson Middle and the third student at E. Lawson Brown Middle School.

All the students were charged on juvenile petitions that will be filed with juvenile services. They said the reports were not directly related to the nationwide TikTok challenge of school violence reported for Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.