Driver hits 3 pedestrians, recovering in hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people are seriously hurt after a driver hit them late Sunday night.

The crash happened shortly before midnight near the 5100 block of N. Cherry St. in Winston-Salem.

Police tell us the victims were leaving a party when they were crossing the street. That's when the driver hit them. First responders took them to the hospital, there's no word on their condition.

Officials do not think alcohol or speed are factors in the crash. The driver does not face any charges at this time.