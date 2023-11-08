3 dead, 3 others hurt after huge house fire in Kill Devil Hills

The fire happened at a four-bedroom home at 1800 North Virginia Dare Trail that was historically designated in 2011.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Three people died and three others were hurt after a large fire destroyed a home and spread to nearby structures in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina on Friday morning.

The fire happened at a four-bedroom home at 1800 North Virginia Dare Trail that was historically designated in 2011. The call came in around 2:20 a.m. and firefighters got there two minutes later. The home was fully engulfed in flames.

The people inside the home were renters. Their identities weren't shared, but the vehicles in the driveway had Maryland license plates, Kill Devil Hills spokeswoman Rachel Tackett said in a news conference.

She confirmed the people who died were two adults and a teenager, while two adults and a teenager were hurt. She couldn't confirm if the home had smoke detectors but said: "there should have been."

"I would just like to ask that everybody keep those victims' families, friends [and] everyone who was involved in your thoughts and prayers," Tackett said.

The fire is under control, but crews are still there working to clear debris and finish extinguishing any remaining flames. The house is a total loss, according to Tackett.

The homes immediately to the south and north were also damaged by the fire, but no one was hurt. The northern home had minor damage, but the southern home had more extensive damage.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal, Dare County Fire Marshal, and the State Bureau of Investigations. The city closed Virginia Dare Trail from 3rd Street to 5th Street in the meantime.