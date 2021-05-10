Drive-by shooting injures 3 in Winston-Salem, police say

Police said a black car pulled up to the victims' vehicle on Chandler Street, and someone inside started shooting.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police said three people were shot while sitting in a car in Winston-Salem early Monday morning. A suspect has not been arrested.

It happened shortly after midnight on Chandler Street. Police said a black car pulled up next to the victims' vehicle, and someone in the black car started shooting. A 20-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, and a 19-year-old woman in the other car were shot. The black car took off toward Old Greensboro Road.

Police said the 20-year-old man is in critical, life-threatening condition. The 19-year-old woman is in serious but stable condition, and the 20-year-old woman is expected to be OK.