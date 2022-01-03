3 things to know about colon cancer that could save your life

Don't put off your colonoscopy, instead schedule one today and get screened.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month and we are fighting alongside WFMY News 2’s Julie Luck as she battles her own fight with colon cancer while going through chemotherapy. Julie posted on Facebook urging colonoscopies.



She wrote, "Honestly, I wish I got tested last year when the CDC lowered the recommended colonoscopy age to 45. Perhaps I could've avoided chemo altogether if the tumor was caught earlier. Don't be me. Don't have any regrets. Get screened. Early detection is key."

You can help raise awareness by going blue! Dress in Blue Day is Friday, March 4.

In 2022, an estimated 151,030 people will be diagnosed with this highly preventable disease. They will join more than 1.4 million colorectal cancer patients and survivors living today.

However, more than 50,000 Americans die each year from colorectal cancer, and the number is growing rapidly for those under the age of 50, according to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.



Here are three things to know about colon cancer including who’s at-risk, symptoms, and other risk-factors.

1. People most at-risk for getting colon cancer:

anyone with a family history

someone with irritable bowel syndrome

African Americans have a 20% increased risk over white people

2. Risk factors for colon cancer:

smoking

drinking

obesity

diet high in red meat

diet low in fruits and vegetables

3. Symptoms of colon cancer:

persistent change in bowel habits

diarrhea

constipation

blood in stool

abdominal pain

discomfort

cramps

Take a short quiz to learn more about which screening options are best for you based on your personal risk factors.

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance also hosts a Blue Bag Lunch on Fridays in March to share stories, and talk about programs.

What is the Blue Bag Lunch?

Every Friday, we’re broadcasting live on Facebook to discuss March awareness, share stories, and talk about our patient-centered programs. We’ll have trivia, special guests, and March social media highlights, as well!