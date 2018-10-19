HIGH POINT, NC (WFMY) -- A man has died after a 3-way collision that happened on Interstate 74 eastbound near the MLK exit in High Point.

According to the High Point Police Department, the driver of a red Dodge Ram truck stopped in the inside travel lane to retrieve items that had fallen from the back of the truck.

Upon stopping, the driver of a silver Chevrolet Malibu stopped behind the Dodge Ram and turned on their blinkers as the driver of the Dodge retrieved the fallen items.

A white General Motors work van then collided with the rear of the Malibu which collided with the rear of the Ram truck.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Dodge Ram was struck by the vehicles suffering serious life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where they died as a result of injuries sustained from the crash.

The drivers of the other vehicles were treated at the scene with minor injuries.

The High Point Police Department Traffic Unit is currently investigating the accident, the preliminary investigation indicates that distracted driving may have contributed to the crash.

Investigators will review evidence from the accident to evaluate if charges are appropriate.

The driver of the Dodge Ram is the 8th person to die as the result of a traffic accident in the City of High Point in 2018.

