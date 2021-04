The vehicle hit the child and eventually came to a stop after hitting the residence causing structural damage, police said.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday.

According to police, the incident happened on Miles Moffitt Road in Asheboro. Police said the child was accidentally injured when an inexperienced person was moving the vehicle in the yard.

The vehicle hit the child and eventually came to a stop after hitting the residence causing structural damage, police said.