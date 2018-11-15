GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) - A 3-year-old boy was found alone in Greensboro Thursday morning, according to Greensboro Police.

Police announced Thursday afternoon they have located the father of a boy found wandering Thursday morning.

Robert Townsend is facing misdemeanor charges of child abuse.

Robert Townsend (Photo: Guilford County Jail)

Police sent a voicemail through the Guilford Emergency Alert, Notification and Information System that a boy was wandering alone in the 2700 block of Patio Place near Claremont Courts around 8:30 a.m.

The child said his first name was Mikey. He was wearing a Winnie the Pooh rain jacket and black pants with a yellow stripe down the leg.

