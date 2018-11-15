GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) - A 3-year-old boy was found alone in Greensboro Thursday morning according to Greensboro Police.

Greensboro Police sent a voicemail through the Guilford Emergency Alert, Notification and Information System that a boy was wandering alone in the 2700 block of Patio Place near Claremont Courts around 8:30.

The child said his first name was Mikey. He was wearing a Winnie the Pooh rain jacket and black pants with a yellow stripe down the leg.

Anyone with information about the child should call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After 5 p.m., call 1-800-378-5313.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY