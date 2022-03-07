x
Local News

3-year-old girl dies after being rescued from smoky apartment where two men were found dead

The girl was rescued last week and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem where she later died.
Credit: WFMY
Lexington double homicide

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A 3-year-old girl who was rescued from a smoky apartment where two men were discovered dead has died, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The girl was rescued last week and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem where she later died. Police said the girl had serious injuries unrelated to the small fire. Police said the girl’s grandfather and another man were both found dead.

RELATED: 3-year-old girl seriously injured, 2 men killed in Lexington apartment

Police arrested Brian Keith Moses, 54, of Winston-Salem last week. Officers said a neighbor on Burgess Street identified a car that investigators later identified as Moses's. He's charged with two counts of murder as well as arson. He also faces a robbery charge as police said the money was stolen from the house.

Lionel Coker, 56, of Lexington, and Robert Lee Stowe, 61 of Winston-Salem both died. Police said Moses knew the two victims and it wasn't a random act.

