Graham Police Department MISSING CHILD ALERT ***** We are currently looking for a missi... ng child. This is Zorina. If you have seen this 3 year old juvenile since last night at approximately 10pm, please call 911 immediately. She is missing from the area on Highway 54 near Interstate 85 in Graham, NC.

