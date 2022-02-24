3-year-old OK after nearly drowning in Eden pool

Deputies said the child wandered away from home and into the pool. The parents resuscitated the child.

EDEN, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said a 3-year-old is OK after nearly drowning in a pool in Eden.

It happened at a home on Bryant Street Wednesday evening.

Deputies said the child wandered outside and into the pool. Officials said the child was located by their parents and resuscitated.

The sheriff's office said the child was taken to a nearby hospital for follow-up treatment.

Drowning prevention

The CDC says more children ages 1-4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects. It can happen in seconds and is often silent.

Here are some tips from kidshealth.org on what to do if you see an apparent drowning:

If you find a child in the water, get them out while calling loudly for help. If someone is nearby, have them call 911.

Check to make sure the child's airways are clear. If the child isn't breathing, begin CPR if you are trained to do so. Follow the 911 operator's instructions.