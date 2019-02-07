GREENSBORO, N.C. — Well, I declare, this heat has got us sweating bullets. That’s right when it’s hot outside that southern heat just gets to us and we can’t help but to let it all out.

We bet you’ve heard at least one of the following sayings when it comes to it being hot, humid, and downright just nasty, y’all. All we can say is, this heat has worn us slap out, and that we’ll be blessing your heart, our hearts until the cows come home. Cause we’re fixin’ to pour us a glass of sweet tea and turn on a fan to cool us off in this summer heat! Thanks to Southern Living for helping us with this list!