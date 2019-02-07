GREENSBORO, N.C. — Well, I declare, this heat has got us sweating bullets. That’s right when it’s hot outside that southern heat just gets to us and we can’t help but to let it all out.
We bet you’ve heard at least one of the following sayings when it comes to it being hot, humid, and downright just nasty, y’all. All we can say is, this heat has worn us slap out, and that we’ll be blessing your heart, our hearts until the cows come home. Cause we’re fixin’ to pour us a glass of sweet tea and turn on a fan to cool us off in this summer heat! Thanks to Southern Living for helping us with this list!
- I’m roasting.
- I’m burning slap up.
- I’m sweatin’ like a hog.
- It’s hotter'n blue blazes.
- Is it hot enough for ya?
- It's hot as all get-out!
- It's not the heat—it's the humidity.
- It must be 90 in the shade.
- This one's gonna be a scorcher.
- You could fry an egg on the sidewalk.
- You could fry an egg on the hood of that car.
- Hot as Hades
- Hotter than H-E double hockey sticks
- Hot as H-E double toothpicks
- Even Satan’s sweatin’ today.
- Hotter than Georgia asphalt
- It’s so hot the ice cream truck melted.
- It’s like a steam bath out here.
- It’s like walking through soup out here.
- If it gets any hotter, I'll have to take off stuff I really ought to keep on.
- You could have a stroke out here.
- Good Lord, I’m dying out here!
- I’m wilting.
- Somebody fan me.
- Y'all mind if we just stay inside?
- Have y'all got any tea?
- Y’all, how many days till fall?
- This heat makes me tired.
- Crank up that A.C. till it's blowing snowballs.
- It’s hotter than July