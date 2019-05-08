GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a question many of us are trying to answer, whether in our heads, in conversations at work, or on social media, after two mass shootings within 13 hours. The first was in El Paso, Texas on Saturday and the second was Sunday in Dayton, Ohio. In all, a total of 31 people are dead and about 50 are injured.

For some, it's "turning to God," as Charlie Franks commented to a post on WFMY News 2's Facebook. For others, like Patrick Leupold, it's gun regulation.

RELATED: 31 dead from 2 mass shootings in one weekend

MORE: Dayton: 9 killed in the US's 2nd mass shooting in 24 hours

In El Paso, 22 people were killed and 26 injured when a gunman opened fire in a Walmart near a shopping center on Saturday. Less than 24 hours later, a gunman in Dayton killed 9, including his sister, according to the Associated Press.

Following the mass shootings, President Trump claimed Monday he wants legislation providing "strong background checks" for gun users, but did not provide any details hasn't honored promises to strengthen gun laws after previous mass shootings.

The AP says the President suggested that a background check bill could be paired with his long-sought effort to toughen the nation's immigration system. But he didn't say how.

President Trump addressed the nation Monday after the mass shootings. In one of his remarks, Trump said, "We must seek real bipartisan solutions."

We're asking you, what will it take to end mass shootings? You can add your response on the WFMY News 2 Facebook post.

Watch: President Trump makes remarks following mass shootings in Texas and Ohio