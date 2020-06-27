311 Speedway losing partnerships after controversial Facebook post

Carolina Sprint Tour said it’s withdrawing its events from the Pine Hall track for the remainder of the season.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two companies have cut ties with 311 Speedway after a controversial Facebook post by the track’s owner.

The post stems around a Facebook ad following the noose investigation involving NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace for what was called "Bubba Ropes."

In a Facebook post, the tour said, "We do not condone nor support the comments and posts that have been made the past week."

A couple of hours later, Loflin Concrete of Kernersville said it requested all signage with its name be removed from 311.



In a Facebook post, Loflin said, "When we choose to listen but not condemn certain topics, we give the fire oxygen to survive. We stand in opposition to this form of hate we call racism."

Loflin Concrete, Inc. Standing for what you believe is often different than being known fo... r what you are against. Sometimes just being against something in principle or belief is just not enough. Words must lead to action sometimes. This is one of those times. We have cut all ties with 311 speedway.

