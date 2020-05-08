311 Speedway to hold races without fans this weekend

The 311 speedway received a letter from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After repeatedly not following Governor Coopers phase 2 executive order, 311 Speedway said they will be holding races without fans this weekend.

The speedway received a letter from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The letter stated if they continue to hold races with fans, immediate action would be taken by the Governor's office.

In a Facebook post, the track posted the letter from the health department and said their grandstands will be closed to the public.