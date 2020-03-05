CLEMMONS, N.C. — A man died Saturday following a crash in Clemmons according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police said Justin Hancock, 32, was driving a motorcycle east on Clemmonsville Road in the right lane behind another vehicle. Denisse Perez, 28, was driving an SUV west on Clemmonsville Road turning south onto Cornell Boulevard.

For unknown reasons police said Hancock pulled out to the left and collided with Perez, Hancock died at the scene. Perez and two other juvenile passengers that were in the SUV were not injured.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, which is ongoing.

Police said Clemmonsville Road at Cornell Boulevard was closed for almost 5 hours following the incident.