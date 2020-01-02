GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has died following a crash in Greensboro Saturday morning according to Greensboro Police.

Police say Charles Henry Brown III, 32, was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger northbound on US 29 N when his car ran off the roadway to the right.

It then jumped a median and as a result, crashed through a fence into parked cars in the 1300 block of N O'Henry Blvd.

Brown died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash at a local hospital.

The collision is currently being investigated by the Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit. Police say It has been three days since the last fatal collision within the city limits.

