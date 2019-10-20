WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 33-year-old man was found dead in his home Sunday in Winston-Salem. The incident happened in the 800 block of N. Cameron Avenue, police say.

Once on the scene, officers found Erick Eaton dead inside the home.

Due to the suspicious nature of the incident, detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded and assumed responsibility of the investigation.

Detectives have learned that Eaton lived alone in the home and was found by family members that responded to check on him.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident, contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

RELATED: Man Shot In The Abdomen In Winston-Salem: Police

RELATED: Bigfoot Found In NC, Seriously!

RELATED: One Dead After Tractor-Trailer Crash on I-40 In Winston-Salem

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users