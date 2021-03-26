34-year-old Gibsonville man dies after accident on I-85

William Curtis Walker, III was walking across the travel lanes of I-85 when he was hit after crashing a 2019 Chevrolet passenger car into a guardrail.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 34-year-old man has died after an accident on I-85 near Groometown Road Friday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Investigators said William Curtis Walker, III of Gibsonville was walking across the travel lanes of I-85 when he was hit after crashing a 2019 Chevrolet passenger car into a guardrail.

According to investigators, Walker originally crashed the car into the guardrail after 12 midnight Friday and then walked away.

Detectives said Timothy Allen Hoover, 43, of Dayton V.A., was traveling north in a 2003 Kenworth tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was hauling live turkeys and was being driven for Virginia Procurement, LLC.

Walker died at the scene.

Investigators said a crash was reported after 1 a.m. Friday.