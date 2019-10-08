EDEN, N.C. — A man was shot multiple time in Eden Friday night.

According to the Eden Police Department, the incident happened in the 500 block of Price Street.

Once on scene, officers found Marlin Smith,34, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Smith was taken to UNC Rockingham before being transported to a local trauma center.

Police say no suspects have been identified at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to contact Det. Jamie Buffkin at the Eden Police Department at 336-623-9755 or 336-623-9240. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is urged to call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

