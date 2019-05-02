LEXINGTON, N.C. — Deputies arrested eight people and seized over $35,000 worth of meth in an ongoing Davidson County drug investigation.

On January 29, Davidson County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit set up multiple operations throughout the Southmont community, which involved traffic stops and the search of a home on Austin Drive.

Investigators seized more than 350 grams of meth having an estimated street value of $35,850, about 1 gram of what was believed to be a synthetic opioid used to mimic the effects of heroin, a gun, and $4,100 in cash.