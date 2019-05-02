LEXINGTON, N.C. — Deputies arrested eight people and seized over $35,000 worth of meth in an ongoing Davidson County drug investigation. 

On January 29, Davidson County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit set up multiple operations throughout the Southmont community, which involved traffic stops and the search of a home on Austin Drive. 

Investigators seized more than 350 grams of meth having an estimated street value of $35,850, about 1 gram of what was believed to be a synthetic opioid used to mimic the effects of heroin, a gun, and $4,100 in cash. 

MUGSHOTS: 8 Arrested in Davidson County Meth Trafficking Bust
Tyanna Larue Moffatt, 23, Lexington, $25,000 bond. -Carrying concealed gun -Possess drug paraphernalia
Justin Michael Gragg, 30, Thomasville, $25,000 bond. -Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver methamphetamine -Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule I controlled substance -Possess drug paraphernalia
Kirk Travis Sprinkle, 30, Winston-Salem, $10,000 bond. -Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver methamphetamine -Possess drug paraphernalia
John Lee Saunders III, 38, High Point, $3 million bond. -Trafficking in methamphetamine (possession) -Trafficking in methamphetamine (sell) -Trafficking in methamphetamine (manufacture) -Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver methamphetamine -Manufacture methamphetamine -Possess precursor with intent to manufacture methamphetamine -Possession of drug paraphernalia
James Tyler Locklear, 26, Linwood, $15,000 bond. -Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver methamphetamine -Possess drug paraphernalia
Brittiany Cornelia Cassell, 25, Eden, $125,000 bond. -Possess methamphetamine -Possess drug paraphernalia
Willing Shaw McSwain, 35, Greensboro, $2,400 cash bond. -Served with an order for arrest out of Moore County, NC, in regards to child support
Laura Christine Fuller, 32, Lexington, Criminal summons bond. -Carrying concealed gun -Possess drug paraphernalia
$35,000 worth of drugs were confiscated in a Southern Davidson County drug bust.
