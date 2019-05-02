LEXINGTON, N.C. — Davidson County Deputies made four more arrests in an ongoing drug investigation in the Southmont Community.

So far, twelve people have been arrested on various drug charges.

Narcotics officers have seized meth, cocaine, marijuana, mushrooms, and pills during the course of the investigation.

The meth alone had a street value of over $35,000. It was found during the search of a home on Austin Drive. Deputies also seized a synthetic opioid, a gun, and $4,100 cash from the house.

Deputies also searched a home on Beckner Road in Lexington, where they found 129 grams of marijuana with a street value of nearly $1,300, mushrooms with a street value of $200, and cocaine with a street value of $350. They also seized over $800 cash.

Deputies say they conducted traffic stops in the Southmont community, which resulted in some of the arrests as well.