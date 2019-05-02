LEXINGTON, N.C. — Davidson County Deputies made four more arrests in an ongoing drug investigation in the Southmont Community. 

So far, twelve people have been arrested on various drug charges. 

Narcotics officers have seized meth, cocaine, marijuana, mushrooms, and pills during the course of the investigation. 

The meth alone had a street value of over $35,000. It was found during the search of a home on Austin Drive. Deputies also seized a synthetic opioid, a gun, and $4,100 cash from the house. 

Deputies also searched a home on Beckner Road in Lexington, where they found 129 grams of marijuana with a street value of nearly $1,300, mushrooms with a street value of $200, and cocaine with a street value of $350. They also seized over $800 cash.  

Deputies say they conducted traffic stops in the Southmont community, which resulted in some of the arrests as well. 

Tyanna Larue Moffatt, 23, Lexington, $25,000 bond. -Carrying concealed gun -Possess drug paraphernalia
Justin Michael Gragg, 30, Thomasville, $25,000 bond. -Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver methamphetamine -Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule I controlled substance -Possess drug paraphernalia
Kirk Travis Sprinkle, 30, Winston-Salem, $10,000 bond. -Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver methamphetamine -Possess drug paraphernalia
John Lee Saunders III, 38, High Point, $3 million bond. -Trafficking in methamphetamine (possession) -Trafficking in methamphetamine (sell) -Trafficking in methamphetamine (manufacture) -Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver methamphetamine -Manufacture methamphetamine -Possess precursor with intent to manufacture methamphetamine -Possession of drug paraphernalia
James Tyler Locklear, 26, Linwood, $15,000 bond. -Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver methamphetamine -Possess drug paraphernalia
Brittiany Cornelia Cassell, 25, Eden, $125,000 bond. -Possess methamphetamine -Possess drug paraphernalia
Willing Shaw McSwain, 35, Greensboro, $2,400 cash bond. -Served with an order for arrest out of Moore County, NC, in regards to child support
Laura Christine Fuller, 32, Lexington, Criminal summons bond. -Carrying concealed gun -Possess drug paraphernalia
Dustin James Pruitt, 28, Morehead City, Bond was a citation -Possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce
Cherokee Nichole Meeks, 22, Lexington, $10,000 secured bond. -Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule I controlled substance -Possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce -Possess marijuana paraphernalia -Possess drug paraphernalia
Michael James Pruitt, 55, Lexington, $30,000 bond. -Felony possession of cocaine -Possession with intent to sell, and deliver marijuana -Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule I controlled substance -Possession of a schedule II controlled substance -Possession of drug paraphernalia -Possession of marijuana paraphernalia
Jeffary Scott Freeman, 30, Lexington, $20,000 secured bond. -Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule I controlled substance -Possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce -Possess marijuana paraphernalia -Possess drug paraphernalia
$35,000 worth of drugs were confiscated in a Southern Davidson County drug bust.
