GRAHAM, N.C. — Over the last 17 months ANET, State Bureau of Investigations and Drug Enforcement Administration conducted a joint drug trafficking investigation in Alamance County dubbed 'Operation Smooth Operators.'

The intended targets of the operation were high-level drug traffickers. During the investigation, officers Sheriff Terry Johnson says ANET seized about $3.7 million worth of cocaine, 7-pounds of marijuana, $1,325,000 in cash and various fire arms.

Operation 'Smooth' Operator Guns and drugs seized. Jorge Luis Figueroa; Trafficking Cocaine, Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine Benny Albright; Trafficking Cocaine, Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine Ezekial Hernandez; Trafficking Cocaine, Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine Kevin Milliken; Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine Daniel Alvarez Camacho; Trafficking Cocaine, Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine Tamork Atkins; Trafficking Cocaine, Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine Eliel Marian Lopez; Trafficking Cocaine, Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine Jatonia Crisp, Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine Cash and drugs seized. Alamance County Drug Bust

Also confiscated were 12 vehicles, two trailers, one motorcycle, and one golf cart.

At least 28 offenders were identified, and most of them are in custody. The sheriff's office says a few are still wanted.

Sheriff Johnson said the offenders are responsible for trafficking millions of dollars worth of cocaine and other drugs to the Triad and Alamance County in particular.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone who have a concern or problem in their community to call and report it. Johson says community involvement is key in investigations like this operation, but also in helping stop and solve crimes. The number to call is: 336-229-7100 and you do so anonymously.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users