Man dies after fall at Hanging Rock State Park

Park officials said the 39-year-old man was from Stokes County. Officials have not yet released his name.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A 39-year-old man died Sunday afternoon after falling at Hanging Rock State Park.

Park officials said the man was from Stokes County.

According to officials, the area where the man fell was not a designated climbing area.

Officials do not know if he was trying to climb or if he slipped and fell while walking.

State park officials have not released the man’s name in order to first notify his family.

