DANVILLE, Va. — A 39-year-old Danville man died Friday evening following a motorcycle crash according to the Danville Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Main Street near the Squire Armory.

Witnesses told police that they saw a motorcycle and a Chevrolet Camaro traveling north on Piney Forest Road at a high rate of speed.

According to police, evidence at the scene indicated the motorcycle hit a curb and the driver, Bobby J. Collins, was ejected from the bike. Collins was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police said they interviewed the occupants of the Chevrolet and at this time, the case is still under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call 434-793-0000.





