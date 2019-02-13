HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police say a third suspect has been arrested for the murder of a pregnant woman last summer.
Police say 18-year-old Joel Noah Emmanuel Jenkins was arrested Wednesday in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Anastasia Ray. He is charged with murder, murder of an unborn child, and possession of a deadly weapon.
The shooting happened last August on Thissell Street. Police found Ray, who was 7-9 months pregnant, shot in the head. She and her unborn baby died the next day at the hospital.
One other man and a teenager have already been charged in Ray's murder.
