HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police say a third suspect has been arrested for the murder of a pregnant woman last summer.

Police say 18-year-old Joel Noah Emmanuel Jenkins was arrested Wednesday in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Anastasia Ray. He is charged with murder, murder of an unborn child, and possession of a deadly weapon.

The shooting happened last August on Thissell Street. Police found Ray, who was 7-9 months pregnant, shot in the head. She and her unborn baby died the next day at the hospital.

One other man and a teenager have already been charged in Ray's murder.

