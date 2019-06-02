CLEMMONS, N.C. — Four from Winston-Salem were arrested after Davidson County deputies say two broke into a Clemmons home, leading to a high-speed chase with three others on Tuesday. Deputies are still looking for one 16-year-old they believe was involved.

Qhamonte Antonio Sides, 16, and Anthony Rios Hernandez, 17, were detained at a home on Frye Bridge Road by deputies responding to a breaking and entering call. Deputies saw Sides and Hernandez trying to enter the home when they arrived.

Nearby, the driver of a dark-colored SUV with two others inside then sped off, eventually going south on Highway 150. The driver crashed at the rail yard commonly known as the “Hump Station.”

Two inside the car, Keyondre Amerion Dunbar, 16, and Krystal Desirae Washington-Richmond, 16, were arrested after the crash. Deputies searched for the third person in the car, 16-year-old Exzavia Antonio Reese II, but they escaped.

Sides, Hernandez, Dunbar, and Washington-Richmond were all charged with two counts of Breaking and Entering and two counts of Larceny after Breaking and Entering.

All were jailed under a $50,000 secured bond and are scheduled for Lexington District Court on March 5. Reese II is wanted for two counts of Breaking and Entering, as well as Two counts of Larceny after Breaking and Entering.

Anyone with information about Reese II is should call the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at 336-242-2105.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users