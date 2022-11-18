4 arrested in Smith Avenue shooting in Lexington

Lexington police responded to a call on Smith Avenue stating suspects in a car were shooting into another car shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Four people, including two juveniles were arrested for a shooting in Lexington.

Tevvohn Zishod Jeramyah Knotts,18, and Malik Raynard McNeair, 19, and two juveniles were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Lexington police responded to a call on Smith Avenue stating suspects in a car were shooting into another car shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Police located the car on Fairview Drive and tried to pull the car over. The driver drove into a Lowe's Home Improvement parking lot and three of the suspects got out of the car and ran away.

Officials then tracked down the individuals and arrested them.

This was an isolated incident, according to officers.

Lexington police said there is no report of injuries from the shooting.

Knotts is being charged with discharge of firearm in the city limits, going armed to the terror of the public, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of schedule VI, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is set for $7,500.

McNeair is being charged with resist delay and obstruct. His bond is set for $1,000.

The two juveniles are being charged with driving with no operators license, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Lexington police at 336-243-3302.

