MACON, Ga. — A teen is dead after four people were rescued from the water at Amerson River Park Tuesday evening.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in around 6:30 p.m. about a possible drowning at the river park. People near the river heard calls for help and jumped in to help them.

When rescue crews got to the scene, they recovered a group of three family members from Randleman, North Carolina -- 28-year-old Alex Mendoza and two women; 23-year-old Laura Yesseria and 17-year-old Betty Rivera.

The 17-year-old, Betty Rivera, was unconscious when she was pulled from the water and CPR was administered.

The three recovered from the river and a man who jumped in to rescue them were taken to the hospital. Rivera later died. The other victims are listed in stable condition.

This accident is still under investigation.