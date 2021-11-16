4 juveniles injured after crashing reported stolen vehicle into house, police say

Police said those in the area heard multiple gunshots before the car hit the house Tuesday afternoon just after 4 p.m. on Cloister Drive.

Police said those in the area heard multiple gunshots before the car hit the house Tuesday afternoon just after 4 p.m. on Cloister Drive. Police discovered the vehicle was reported stolen. Police said the four juveniles were taken to a hospital. They said three of them are in stable condition and their injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Another juvenile is considered to be in critical condition but non-life-threatening at this time, according to police.

Police said the home has minor damage. No one in the house was injured as a result of the accident. Police said no one was also injured as a result of the shooting.

Police have not released any details about the shooting or if the juveniles will be charged at this time.