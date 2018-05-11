DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC (WFMY) - Deputies say four men total have now been arrested in connection with a deadly mobile home fire.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Normans Lane in the Wallburg community on the morning of October 27. They found Dennis James Vernon dead inside the home. At first, deputies thought he died because of the fire, but an autopsy later showed that he died after being assaulted.

Deputies believe Ronald Lee Moser and Carson Simmons killed Vernon, and set his home on fire with his body inside. They have both been arrested and charged with first degree murder, first degree arson, and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with Vernon's death. Simmons was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky by authorities and is awaiting extradition.

Two more men were arrested and charged with accessory after the face to first degree murder. Deputies say Logan Styles, of Thomasville, helped Simmons by providing shelter and transportation in order to avoid being arrested for the murder.

Logan Styles

Investigators say Victor Navarro-Rojas also helped Simmons avoid law enforcement. Navarro-Rogas is also awaiting extradition in Kentucky.

Simmons and Navarro-Rojas are scheduled to be in Lexington District Court on November 19.

RELATED | Triad Man Found Dead After Fire, Autopsy Reveals He Was Assaulted; Suspect Wanted

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY