BLADENBORO, N.C. — A Bladen County 4-month-old girl and focus of an Amber Alert has been found safe, according to reports.

WNCN reports Lounnisha Askew was found and her mother, Juanita Renee Askew, was taken into custody along with her boyfriend after a traffic stop in Lumberton Tuesday. They will be all be taken to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office. The Department of Social Services is set to take Lounnisha.

An Amber Alert was issued for Lounnisha Askew, who authorities say was abducted from a daycare facility Monday in Bladen County.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Lounnisha Askew was taken from a daycare near Bladenboro Monday evening by Juanita Askew, 22, of Whiteville.

Juanita Askew is said to be the child’s mother and non-custodial parent who went to the daycare, grabbed the child and fled.

Lounnisha Askew was last seen wearing a green and pink onesie with circle designs. She has a surgical scar on her abdomen and needs special foods and care due to a birth defect.

The child also has a cyst over her right eye and a red birthmark on the back of her head.

Juanita Askew is considered dangerous with violent tendencies and abrupt mood swings, according to the release. Warrants are on file for her arrest on child abduction charges. Askew is 5-foot-2 tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white t-shirt with black leggings.

Authorities are looking for a black 2011 Chevrolet Cruz with North Carolina tag number FLN-1228 associated with the mother.

A picture of the car authorities are looking for in connection with the abduction of Lounnisha Renee Askew. This is not the actual car.

NCDPS

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960, 911 or *HP.