NASH COUNTY, N.C. — A plane crash in North Carolina killed four people and two dogs Friday, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP). The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in Nash County. The plane was last detected on radar in the area of NC Highway 43 and Harrison Road, authorities said.

First responders went to the area and found pieces of the plane along Harrison Road. They found the crashed plane shortly after. Four people and two dogs were dead at the scene of the crash which was found in a wooded area.

The plane was traveling from Naples Airport in Florida to Easton/Newman Field in Maryland when it crashed, investigators said. Everyone aboard the plan were from Naples, Fla.

Here are their names released by the NCSHP:

Evva Leigh Boll, 48 Years Old

Gregory Boll, 57 Years Old

Roberta Laquidara, 52 Years Old

Felix Laquidara, 53 Years Old

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash.

