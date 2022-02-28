Police said no charges have been filed.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old boy is dead after accidentally shooting himself in a Publix parking lot Sunday evening off Panola Road, according to DeKalb County Police.

Police said the boy, Miyell Hernandez, was with his mother, an infant, and a 13-year-old relative when arriving at the parking lot. The mother went inside the store while the children remained in the car, according to police. Shortly after, they said Miyell accidentally shot himself with a gun that was inside the vehicle.

At that moment, police said the 13-year-old ran inside the store for help. They added that Miyell was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Police said no charges have been filed.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to the Hernandez family,” DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha Ramos said. “We’re imploring gun owners to always keep their guns safe and secure.”

Ramos said this is still an open investigation.

"We don't ever stop until we come to a conclusion, and so we are still actively investigating so we understand everything that happened," Ramos said.

No one else was injured during the incident, DeKalb County Police said.

DeKalb County is hosting an event on March 19 that will focus on keeping kids safe. They will give out gun locks for free. Ramos said they work on any type of gun -- from revolvers and handguns to rifles.

"Something as simple as this can save a life," Ramos said. "We don’t need your identification, we don’t need to know what kind of gun you own, we’re not asking for any paperwork."