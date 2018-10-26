HUNTERSVILLE, NC -- The Huntersville Police Department is currently investigating the suspicious death of a 4-year-old.

According to police, the preliminary investigation suggests that the death may be the result of a homicide.

Police are working closely with the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Department of Social Services, as well as interviewing potential witnesses and actively pursuing leads in this investigation.

Because this is an active and ongoing criminal investigation, further details are not being released at this time.

Police have released the following statement regarding the death of the young child:

"This is a tragic death of an innocent child. The Huntersville Police Department shares in the communities grief over the loss of this child and is committed to learning the facts and circumstances leading to this child’s death and bringing anyone who may be responsible to justice."

Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective R. Rojas at 704-464-5346, the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400, or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867. You can also visit http://www.northmeckcrimestoppers.org.

