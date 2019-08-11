STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 4-year-old child was hurt after being hit by a Statesville Police officer Thursday night, police said.

According to Statesville Police, Officer Kestler was responding to a call of suspicious activity on McLaughlin Street around 8:30 p.m. when the accident occurred. Police said that Kestler began to turn onto Center Street at East Broad Street when she struck the young boy, who was in the crosswalk.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash, according to Statesville Police. Kestler was placed on administrative duty with pay pending the result of that investigation.

