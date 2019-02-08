FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A 4-year-old girl is missing and police believe she’s in danger. Police are looking for Aubriana Recinos who was reported missing along with her mother on July 8.

According to WNCN, Aubriana’s mother, Carmen Lowe, 23, was served a warrant for custody order violation and was arrested Thursday in New Orleans, Louisiana. However, the whereabouts of her daughter is currently unknown. Fayetteville Police said they believe Lowe took her daughter out of North Carolina in violation of her custody order.

Carmen Lowe arrested

Fayetteville Police

An AMBER alert has not been issued due to alert criteria, and police say current facts do not meet the AMBER Alert criteria.

Despite being unable to issue an AMBER alert, Aubriana is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information Haddock with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-9279 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).