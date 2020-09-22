Governor Roy Cooper announces $40 million in COVID relief for small businesses

The North Carolina Mortgage, Utility, and Rent Relief program will offer funding for small businesses struggling because of the pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video from July 10, talks about paycheck protection program money for Triad businesses.

Several small businesses across North Carolina will benefit from a $40 million relief program. Governor Roy Cooper announced the program Tuesday.

The money is set aside for companies affected by the pandemic. The North Carolina Mortgage, Utility, and Rent Relief program will be administered by the N.C. Department of Commerce. The funding is meant to offset costs for things like rent, mortgage interest, and utility bills.

Each business can receive up to $20,000 in relief funds. Certain businesses can apply for up to two of their locations. Applications should open next week and will be first-come, first-served.

Some of the eligible applicants include:

Amusement parks

Banquet Halls (with catering staff)

Bars, taverns, night clubs, cocktail lounges

Bingo parlors

Bowling alleys/centers

Dance halls

Indoor fitness and recreation centers

Motion picture/movie theaters (except drive-ins)

Museums